County will charge to deliver electronic documents

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Over the course of the past month, the Weston County Commissioners have discussed the cost of providing public documents and what the Weston County Clerk’s Office is allowed to charge to meet large document requests. County Clerk Jill Sellers prompted the discussion when she received a request from an out of state company for six months worth of records from her office, and a resolution was approved at the commission’s January 17 meeting that allows the clerk to charge a fee for sending electronic documents on a thumb drive.
Sellers had presented a resolution at the January 3 meeting, but the commissioners requested that she seek for clarification on state law regarding requests for public documents, and whether or not the clerk’s office could charge people who make such requests for the time required to create electronic documents.