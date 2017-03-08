County still grappling with human resource issues

Over the past month, the Weston County Commissioners have discussed human resource issues within the county and the need for an avenue to help aid in the resolution of these issues. With budget time approaching, the need for a human resource professional has been suggested, but there is some belief that the issue can be solved by fine tuning the handbook.

According to County Clerk Jill Sellers, the human resource issues coming to her range anywhere from questions about vacation and comp time, to issues that can not be discussed in open meetings because of the personal nature of the topic. She asserted at the commissioners’ February 21 meeting that she is not the professional that should be handling these employee questions, and maintained that County Attorney William Curley is not an expert in employment law either.