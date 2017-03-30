County position left open for budget concerns

County Administrator Dan Blakeman approached the Weston County Commissioners at their meeting in Upton on March 21 with questions surrounding the hiring of someone to fill a recently vacated position for an administrative assistant, and the request sparked a larger conversation about the county’s upcoming budget discussions and the potential need for a hiring freeze.

Blakeman brought the topic to the commissioners initially to determine whether or not he should advertise the open position or try to fill it internally, noting a savings in advertising costs if the county chose the later route. He remarked that several county employees had recently expressed interest in the position, but wanted direction from the commissioners because of fears that the position may be eliminated in budget cuts for next year.

“We are considering if the administrator should find someone in house to fill the position until it comes through the budget and we decide whether to maintain that position, or if the money could be used differently,” announced Commissioner Marty Ertman in an effort to clarify the question that was before the commissioners.