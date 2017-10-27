County discusses dust control

Complaints about large amounts of dust, and potential animal deaths linked to the dust, on Cheyenne River Road prompted the Weston County commissioners to reach out to one of the companies working in the area. Vermilion Energy, an international company based in Canada, has two active wells in Weston County near Cheyenne River Road and seven wells in Niobrara County.

The commissioners met with US Operations Manager Randy Frederick on Oct. 3 to determine whether Vermilion was the cause of the heavy truck traffic and dust in the area. Frederick informed the group that he was new to his position at Vermilion and would return with more specific answers on truck volume, noting that he did not believe his company was the main cause of dust.