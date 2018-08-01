County budget settled

On July 17, the Weston County commissioners approved the budget for fiscal year 2019, with total expenditures projected to reach $16,921,450.12.

According to the final budget, cash available totals $9,644,038.45, estimated revenue available is projected to reach $5,584,098.20, and revenue generated by the mill levy is requested at $1,713,313.47.

“Revenues were up slightly, and the valuation is up, but we have to look at overall trends to make sure we are being responsible with public funds,” County Clerk Jill Sellers told the News Letter Journal.