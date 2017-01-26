County Attorney hires new deputy

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
The Weston County Commissioners were informed by County Attorney William Curley on January 3 that a new attorney would be joining his team on January 23. Deputy County Attorney Linda Black resigned as of January 1, and Alex Berger was chosen as her replacement. He will serve Weston County 30-40 hours a week while continuing a private practice that he said will not include criminal matters.
“I want to make it clear, crime won’t be tolerated,” Berger told the News Letter Journal, asserting that he hopes to provide Weston County with effective criminal prosecution by conducting thorough investigations.
Berger said work on civil cases brought him to Weston County and provided him the opportunity to get to know Curley and work with him. When Black left, Berger jumped at the opportunity to serve Weston County and participate in criminal prosecution, which he believes is very important.