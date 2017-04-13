Counterfeit money making the rounds

Newcastle Police Chief Jim Owens confirmed for the News Letter Journal reports of three different incidents within Newcastle in the past week that involved the passing of counterfeit currency.

Each instance involved a different dollar amount, with counterfeit bills of $10, $20 and $100 bills being reported. Owens indicated that all reports were placed within the past week, and his department is urging business owners and other members of the public to be alert for bad bills.

“Please call immediately if you have any suspicion,” asserted Detective Brandon Vaughn, who stressed that the bills are very authentic looking, and could pass as real money.