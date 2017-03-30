Council discusses project priorities

With revenue decreasing across the state and the budget season quickly approaching, the Newcastle City Council held their annual strategic planning meeting on March 26 to discuss major projects that the city needs to have done— or the council would like to see done— in the next one to five years.

The focus of the meeting was on significant projects, not regular maintenance and upkeep, and to begin the session Mayor Deb Piana asked each council member what motivated them to join the city council and “where they see Newcastle” in one to five years.

Each council person gave similar responses and all maintained that they want what is best for the community, but all council members agreed that economic growth is crucial moving forward, although the amount of expansion they would like to see varied from one member to the next.