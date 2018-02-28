CORLEY BRINGS HOME THE WIN

The thrill of victory

Kale Corley began a run for Dogie history last Saturday by becoming only the second freshman from NHS to take home a state title in wrestling. Becoming the state champion in his first year of varsity competition opens up the possibility for Corley to become the first ever four-time state champion in school history.

“I don’t know if what I have done has completely set in yet,” Corley smiled. “My main goal has been to be the first Dogie to become a four-time state champion, and I have the chance to do it now.”

After finishing third at the Regional Tournament the week before, Corley (120 lbs.) was on a mission heading into State last Friday. On his side of the bracket was the same wrestler from Wheatland who had knocked him out of the running for a Regional championship, but both Corley and head coach Lee McCoy were looking forward to a rematch. As it turned out, the rematch never took place due to the fact that the kid was injured during the first round, so was unable to compete for the rest of the tournament.