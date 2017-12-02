Corbin Carlton Nicolls June 25, 1934-November 26, 2017

Corbin Carlton Nicolls, 83, of Newcastle, Wyo., passed away at his ranch home on Nov. 26, 2017.

Corbin was born in Pringle, S.D., on June 25, 1934, at the family ranch to Lewis and Florance (Sparks) Nicolls. Corbin attended the Pleasant Valley country school, riding horseback six miles to school until the 8th grade.

On Feb. 15, 1953, Corbin and Helen (Hansen) Nicolls were married in Newcastle.

Corbin and Helen were the parents of four children who were all raised on the family ranch. He is survived by his wife, Helen, of 63 years of marriage; his sons, Stanley (Linda) Nicolls of Torrington, Sam (Tracy) Nicolls of Windsor, Colo., Merle Nicolls of Newcastle; a daughter, Karen Dowdy of Newcastle; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, at the Weston County Senior Center in Newcastle.

A memorial has been established to the Weston County Senior Center. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com.