Conservationist makes his vision into a reality: Keith Culver

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Keith Culver spent 26 of his 31 years with Natural Resource Conservation Service in Weston County, where he served as District Conservationist, but his most visible accomplishment may have taken place after he retired from the position he held for more than a quarter of a century.
“He has been really good to talk to about anything conservation-based, to toss around ideas about what is going on in the area. Even though he is retired, he is not retired,” declared Lacey Sloan, District Manager/WCNRD.
Although he had already retired in 2011, Sloan revealed that when she first started working as the District Conservationist several months later, Culver was always available to lend his expertise. He was one of the first landowners she encountered while working on rehabilitation in the wake of the 70,000 acre Oil Creek Fire, and Sloan said he welcomed her warmly to the position and was very willing to share the large amount of knowledge he had accumulated over the years.