CONNIE ANNE WENZEL

May 7, 1966-May 21, 2018

Connie was born in Newcastle, on May 7, 1966, four hours and forty minutes before her mother’s birthday on Mother’s Day. She passed away peacefully into God’s arms on May 21, 2018 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in the burn unit.

Connie was a very sensitive child fearful of falling and loud noises. She faced many challenges throughout her life. Connie related well to older people and claimed many as grandma and grandpa. Connie attended school in Newcastle, graduating with the class of 1984. She continued her education at Eastern Wyoming College and Black Hills State earning a bachelor’s degree in Special and Elementary Education. She taught in Sheridan, Casper, and Laramie, Wyoming and White River, South Dakota. She married Christopher Wenzel in Newcastle in 1993. They later divorced.

Her most joyous accomplishment was the birth of her daughter Jessica Mae and the time she was able to spend with her. Connie was active in community affairs in Torrington and was especially proud of starting the paper pantry at the First United Methodist Church. She was always known for her kind and compassionate nature.

Left to mourn are her daughter Jessica Mae Wenzel of Torrington, parents Wilbur and Norma Lease of Newcastle, brother Harold Lease of Gillette, sisters Julie Lease-Firebaugh (Bob) of Fort Collins, and Brenda Kennedy (Joe) of Casper, nieces Krystal Masters (Tom) of Fort Collins and Abigail Kennedy.

Service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Newcastle. Rev. Dr. Robert Firebaugh and Rev. Michael Jarrell officiated. A luncheon was held at the Newcastle Senior Citizen’s Center immediately following the service. A memorial service was also held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Torrington, officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Wayland. Memorials have been established for the benefit of mental health services, Western States Burn Center (North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, CO) or Goshen County Volunteer Fire Department. A fund has been established to defray burial cost. Contributions can be made at Pinnacle Bank in Newcastle or Torrington.