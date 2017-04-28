Concert series wraps this week

Show offered for free to any who purchase tickets for next season

Although this week’s weather may not be any indication, summer is right around the corner and that means the community concert season is almost at an end.

The Weston County Concert Association, however, is boasting that the finale concert is a show that you will not want to miss. New Odyssey will bring a unique stage show to the Crouch Auditorium on May 4 at 7 p.m., and the evening has been billed, “3 Guys, 30 Instruments, 30 Years! – still a great show!” and promotional materials for the group promise “gags, gusto and far more than simple guitar riffs.”