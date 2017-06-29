Community will benefit from an improved track

Dear Editor,

The sport of racing is very important and an unsafe race track can be devastating. Making the local race track better will help bring in more racers and bigger audiences. By making the track, the stands, and the pits better, the race track will be a safe and fun place to be.

Making the track smoother will make for a more exciting race. The Newcastle race track has a lot of rough dirt to race on. Adding better dirt and working the track in will make it smoother and better to race on. Using graders and machines will help make the track better too. The track could also use a new catch fence to keep drivers and the audience safer.

Clearly, all of this will help make the track better to race on.

When the race gets better, that brings in more audience. The stands aren’t bad, but the facility could use some more and the ones there need to be fixed. Some parts of the stands are breaking, making it a hard place to sit.

A better concession stand will help bring in more money and a bigger audience, and making a better announcer’s stand will help bring more excitement to the audience. All in all, these fixes will help bring in more money.

Bringing in more racers means there will need to be bigger and better pits. Racers have a hard job working in the pits and getting their cars ready to race, and making the pits cleaner with concrete spots will make it easier for the drivers to work. Adding more spots will help keep drivers organized, and also attract more drivers to this course.

The pits also need new stands to keep the families comfortable and happy. Doing all of this makes the drivers happy, and it will help bring more drivers to town.

Racing is a very important sport, but an unsafe place can change things. Fixing the local race track will cause more drivers and spectators to attend, and making the race track better will make for better audience races.

—Payton Parks