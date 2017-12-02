Stephanie Kline partnered with fellow citizen Kristi Lipp and the local Department of Family Services office to fill a need in the Newcastle community. Kline and her husband, David, are foster parents for children in the area, and in their experiences, they recognized a lack of provisions for kids in new placement situations. Both Kline and Lipp explained their efforts to put together community gift bags for foster children to the News Letter Journal.

The community gift bags project is just getting started in its first year. Lipp is a consultant for Thirty-One Gifts, a company that is passionate about serving and supporting women, girls, and families. Their mission is, in part, “to celebrate others for who they are, giving them the support and self-esteem needed to lead purposeful, thriving lives.”