Commissioners approve $10 million budget

After months of work by a number of county officials and employees, the Weston County Commissioners were presented with a $10 million budget that was approved on July 18 for Fiscal Year 2018.

The department with the highest budget is Road and Bridge, with $1,297,250 designated for expenditures through the next fiscal year, followed by the Weston County Sheriff’s Office budget, which accounts for $471,884.76 of the $10 million budget. Many of the other departments listed within the general fund came in somewhere around the $150,000 mark.