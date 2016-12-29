Commission grapples with the move

Officials unsure which county offices to relocate
Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Earlier this year, Weston County purchased the old Pinnacle Bank building to help ease crowding at the Weston County Courthouse by turning the former bank into an annex. The intent of purchasing the building was to save money by avoiding a costly expansion project at the Weston County Courthouse, and through rental savings resulting from the ability to house the Weston County Extension office in a building owned by the county.
The Weston County Commissioners want to start using the space, and asked other county officials at their meeting on December 20 to present proposals for which offices would be housed in the annex, along with any costs and plans associated with moving those personnel to the new location. No plans have officially been made at this point, but the commissioners requested that multiple proposals be created and put before them during the first meeting of 2017 so they can get the ball rolling on a move.