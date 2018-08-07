Cody men indicted in multi-state meth operation

By Max Miller

Cody Enterprise

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CODY — Charges alleging an interstate methamphetamine trafficking operation with far-reaching tendrils went federal last month, when a Casper grand jury indicted four individuals on suspicion of ferrying pounds of the substance across the state for distribution in Casper and northwest Wyoming.

In the latter half of July Phillip T. McGuire, 49, of Cheyenne, and Cody residents Howard K. Shull, 61, and William J. “Bill” Lee, 43, all entered not guilty pleas to a variety of distribution-related charges in Wyoming’s federal courthouse in Casper. As of Aug. 2, the trio’s alleged Colorado meth source, Brian L. Bland, 41, had not yet entered a plea.

A trial date of Sept. 24 has been set for all four defendants, with prosecutors reserving up to five days in judge Scott Skavdahl’s court.

Wendy Lee, 50, Bill Lee’s wife and a fifth defendant connected to the case in state charging documents, does not yet face federal charges.

Prosecutors say Bland was on his way to meet the Lees when police arrested him in Casper, allegedly finding 1.5 pounds or 694 grams of the drug spread throughout six packages in a duffel bag sitting under the seat of his 2010 Range Rover. Bland reportedly denied being on his way to meet the Lees, saying he was in town to purchase a Jeep.

The Lees and Bland were apprehended separately before they ever met, though all three were arrested March 24 in Natrona County.

Police say they found Wendy with 4.6 grams of meth (just over the three-gram felony threshold) and a few doses of LSD ( a misdemeanor). After entering an initial not guilty plea to those charges in Natrona County’s District Court, Wendy Lee had a change of plea hearing July 25. She now faces possession with intent to distribute charges filed separately.

Bill Lee was allegedly found holding just over 30 grams of meth when he was arrested with Wendy.

McGuire was apparently not invited to the attempted Casper meet-up that netted Bland and the Lees; prosecutors allege he had previously acted as Bland’s courier to Bill Lee, however.

McGuire was arrested April 3 in Natrona County and subsequently transferred to Park County where state charges awaited him.

Bill Lee is alleged to have been a hub in a major Bighorn Basin distribution network, buying pounds of meth Bland is alleged to have shipped north from Denver via McGuire in what appeared to be a long-standing clandestine arrangement.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, all of the defendants (other than Wendy Lee) would be facing lengthy mandatory minimum prison terms if convicted.

Bland, charged with both possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy after law enforcement agents allegedly uncovered the bulk quantity of meth in his Range Rover, faces the longest term of 20 years to life in prison.

McGuire and Bill Lee meanwhile face a minimum decade behind bars if convicted.

Bill Lee is charged with conspiracy, use of controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm (a Winchester rifle and Glock pistol), while McGuire is charged with conspiracy alone.

Shull, meanwhile, faces a 5-50 year term of imprisonment, charged with conspiracy, use of meth and possessing a shotgun (Stevens Arms) as a felon.

Prosecutors could offer a lower sentence as part of a plea deal in exchange for cooperation, but would have to justify it before a judge, said Mark Trimble, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice for the District of Wyoming.

The federal indictments supercede state charges filed against the defendants this spring. In McGuire’s case, two conspiracy to distribute felonies filed against him were dismissed without prejudice following a motion by Park County Prosecutor Bryan Skoric on July 30; the dismissal allows federal prosecutors to work their own case against McGuire unhindered by differing jurisdictional requirements.

Skoric said the case was now largely in the DOJ’s hands.

The indictments may signal the end game of a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation that dates to November 2016.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in McGuire’s state case (now on ice), agents with DCI had been closing in for the better part of 17 months when the final pieces of the case fell into place.

The four-page affidavit written by DCI special agent Darrell Steward, (who noted investigative help from fellow agents Chris Wallace and Brad Reinhart), indicates wiretaps were integral to efforts to apprehend the alleged traffickers.

Steward wrote that DCI obtained a warrant to monitor Bill Lee’s phone and tracked his communications over a period of months.

The first of McGuire’s conspiracy charges stems from a transaction that allegedly took place Jan. 27 on the shores of the Boysen Reservoir.

According to Steward’s affidavit, McGuire told Lee over an intercepted call that he would come to the reservoir in a red rental car with Texas plates.

After his arrest in Natrona County, Lee reportedly told DCI agents he had gotten a pound of meth from McGuire that day.

But just two weeks after the alleged Boysen buy, prosecutors say Lee was already on the hunt for more.

In other DCI-controlled buys, informants typically pay around $300 for an eighth of an ounce (3.5 grams) of meth – with smaller amounts going for more – meaning Lee is alleged to have conservatively retailed over $38,000 worth of the drug in a two week period.

Bland was allegedly selling to Lee at $6,500 per pound or roughly $406 per ounce.

After his March arrest, Lee allegedly told DCI agents he had also met McGuire at Deerhaven Lodge on Feb. 9.

At the remote Big Horn Mountains locale, Lee reportedly told police, McGuire delivered him another pound of the drug.

Intercepted phone calls quoted by Steward suggest tensions among the alleged Cheyenne courier, the Denver meth source and the Park County buyer, however.

In the lead-up to the alleged Deerhaven Lodge transaction, Steward said McGuire told Lee he wanted to buy four ounces of the shipment he was delivering.

Lee said not all of the meth changing hands was going to McGuire, and that consequently he didn’t have four ounces to sell.

A month later, charging documents imply Lee and Bland decided to cut out their middle man.

Through texts and a recorded call, Bland is alleged to have told Lee on March 12 that McGuire owed him $900 for “tractor parts” – what Steward said is code for meth “fronted” on credit.

Prefacing his alleged texts to Lee with, “I’m really sorry to bother you,” Bland went on to say McGuire was late in paying him and his phone was going straight to voice mail.

“Will you plz see if you can get [McGuire] to call me before I take his credit away!” Bland reportedly texted Lee.

After the texts, the alleged buyer and seller reportedly had a phone conversation in which Bland said McGuire was becoming unreliable, arriving for deals with less money than promised.

Five days later, March 17, the two spoke again and agreed to meet March 24-25 in Casper, Steward wrote.

That rendezvous featured a guest appearance from law enforcement.

The Lees and Bland were arrested. Less than two weeks later, April 3, McGuire joined them behind bars. Shull had been arrested by Cody Police following a traffic stop March 12.

Bland and Bill Lee have remained in jail for the duration, while Shull bonded out on a $7,500 commercial surety in early April. Shull remains free awaiting trial.

Wendy Lee, meanwhile, had a change of plea hearing in Natrona County on July 25. After the change of plea, Lee was transferred back to the Park County jail the same day, where she is currently awaiting trial on three possession with intent to deliver state felony charges.

McGuire, whose bond was set at $50,000 on the Wyoming charges, stayed in Park County’s jail until July 19.

Around noon that day, court records indicate 48-year-old Cheyenne resident Tonya Stogsdill, who listed a residence several blocks from McGuire’s, paid the full $50,000 by cashier’s check, securing McGuire’s freedom – for a time.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office captain Linda Gesell said McGuire was rearrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on the federal charge July 24.

By the next morning, July 25, McGuire had been handed over to U.S. marshals for transport to Casper to await trial, Gessell said.

His bond was returned to Stogsdill by certified mail.

Much remains unanswered in the cases.

Federal prosecutors moved to have McGuire’s grand jury indictment sealed, and Bland’s state charges are likewise held confidential.

Even McGuire’s state affidavit is light on detail, a fact acknowledged by Steward, who notes on the document’s first page, “I have not included every fact known to me concerning the underlying investigation. I have set forth only the facts that I believe are essential to establish the required foundation for an arrest warrant.”

The outlines of an enormous investigative undertaking are visible just beneath the surface of Steward’s words, however.

“Agents have utilized many different investigative techniques to identify co-conspirators and understand the hierarchy of the [meth] organization,” Steward wrote. “Known, and unknown, co-conspirators are part of an ongoing drug-trafficking organization.”

Skoric’s office may not yet be finished charging suspects, though he said he couldn’t give a specific time frame for when arrests might materialize.

DCI’s Chris Wallace, in court Wednesday on an unrelated matter, confirmed Skoric’s pronouncement.

“We are looking at potentially other indictments coming down on the state side,” Wallace said.