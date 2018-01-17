Close contests aren’t going Newcastle’s way

The Lady Dogies made their way to Buffalo last Friday to take on the number three-ranked Lady Bison, and with Newcastle only logging two wins on the season at this point, the Johnson County team was the heavy favorite going in.

But an improving Newcastle squad surprised some people by showing up and giving one of the conference favorites a run for their money.

“I was super pleased with how we played against Buffalo at their place,” head coach Tyler Bartlett nodded. “I thought we played harder than we have been, and that our effort was a lot better.”