Client’s privilege

We salute the Board of Trustees in neighboring Campbell County for publicly voting to approve a resolution that effectively served notice on lawmakers that they were willing to file a lawsuit if the funding concerns they have voiced for their district aren’t addressed. While we disagree with their decision, we respect the fact that they made it openly and honestly. The threat of a lawsuit hung ominously (and annoyingly) over the last legislative session, and we’re glad that those cards have officially been laid on the table— face-up.

We were largely aware that the potential existed for differences over education spending in Wyoming to again be settled in the courts if school officials and legislators couldn’t reach a solution that satisfied both sides earlier this year, but we’re not sure that any of us truly grasp what a lawsuit could ultimately mean and what impacts a Supreme Court ruling on behalf of either side could have on the state as a whole.

The Campbell County board’s decision to declare their potential intent to file a lawsuit against the state was accompanied by an invitation to the state’s other school districts to consider passing similar resolutions. We think that should alert all Wyoming residents to the need for us to truly understand what school districts are asking the legislature to do to maintain current funding levels, and what they believe the Wyoming Constitution guarantees when it comes to the right to a free quality education in this state. (Ed. note: The Weston County School District #1 Board of Trustees discussed the Campbell County resolution at a meeting last week, and indicated that they do not wish to take action of that nature at this time.)

Those who followed the back and forth debate that took place during the legislative session know that any options offered for raising additional revenue (largely through taxes) to maintain education funding were shunned by lawmakers, while suggested spending cuts were greeted with alarm from education officials. Finding a solution to this problem won’t be easy, and we won’t be surprised if it ultimately has to be handled by the courts.

But we would like to ask the potential combatants in this epic legal battle to give the constituents they both serve a chance to truly understand the issues and primary disagreements and offer their own input— and possible solutions. We believe the best way to accomplish that goal (and maybe keep us from having to go to court again in another 20 years to fight the same battle) is for both sides to make a commitment to having all discussions about any lawsuit or potential lawsuit in a public meeting.

Some officials from both sides may be inclined to suggest that Wyoming law allows government entities to discuss litigation or potential litigation behind the closed doors of an executive session. We would argue, however, that this is a case where taxpayer dollars are being used to sue for more taxpayer dollars (an admitted over-simplification, but true nonetheless). The rationale for attorney-client privilege certainly doesn’t exist when we— the voters and taxpayers— are the client for both sides. As such, there is no legitimate reason for any of these legal conversations to take place behind closed doors.

Any insistence on doing so by either side indicates that their desire to achieve victory in this dispute outweighs any stated claim to secure a positive result for the people they serve and represent. If this has any hope of being resolved outside the courts, it will be through honest and open discussion, which means those who want to take the discussion behind closed doors must have been hoping to go to court all along.