City starts spring cleaning

The City of Newcastle will begin their first spring cleaning project of the year on April 3. On this date the public works department will begin cleaning the alleys throughout town, starting at the south end of town and moving north.

On March 20, City Engineer Mike Moore informed the Newcastle City Council that ads would be run in the News Letter Journal, as well as door to door notice being provided to residents, prior to the alley clean-up starting. The purpose of the notification is to encourage individuals to remove property from the alley, and be aware that the clean-up crews are coming.