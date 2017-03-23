City police make marijuana arrest

On March 7, Newcastle Police Officer Joshua Pike— with assistance from Detective Brandon Vaughn— arrested one person on felony possession of marijuana charges after making a traffic stop when he observed the individual turning from the wrong position.

Shelly Phomsouvandara, 25, of North Dakota was stopped at the Gas n’ Go in Newcastle earlier this month, and after a search of the vehicle was conducted enough marijuana was found to spark a felony arrest for her, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge for her companion.