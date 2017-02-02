City could use sewer money to fix streets

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
As it appears more and more unlikely that the Wyoming State Legislature will adopt measures this year to increase funding streams to local governments in the state, cities across Wyoming are scrambling to find money that can be used to offset declining revenues. City Clerk Greg James informed the city council last week that a recent audit had uncovered a decades old account that might provide a little temporary relief, but the council is proceeding with caution.
The City of Newcastle began utilizing a set of four sewer lagoons to collect sewage waste from the city in 1987, and they’ve already lasted 10 years longer than originally intended. The ponds range in size from 10 to 15 acres, and each serve a different purpose in cleaning the waste out of the water so it can be utilized for other purposes.