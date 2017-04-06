City bucks will finish Babe Ruth field

Just shy of a year ago, Justin Tystad approached the Newcastle City Council to request roughly $30,000 to aid in the completion of a lighting project on the Babe Ruth field in Newcastle. At that time the council, due to budgetary constraints, declined the request.

Tystad trucked on through that disappointment and raised the additional money needed, but Tystad approached the council again on Monday night with a request that was significantly less and was rewarded for his persistence.

Tystad asked for a total of $8,835 to complete additional work on the Babe Ruth field in time for the upcoming baseball season, and the council approved the request after hearing the presentation on April 3 and acknowledging the effort that has been made to secure funding from outside sources.