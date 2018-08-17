City and county will talk proposed dissolution of the Newcastle Police Department

The Newcastle City Council, Weston County Commissioners and Weston County Sheriff will hold a special meeting to discuss the proposed dissolution of the Newcastle Police Department. The meeting will be held in the Newcastle City Council chambers on Thursday, August 23 at 5:00 p.m.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed dissolution of the Newcastle Police Department. No other items will be considered or discussed at this meeting,” City Clerk/Treasurer Greg James said in the official notice announcing the special meeting.

He noted that the meeting was determined to be a special meeting after “careful consideration and consultation” with City Attorney Jim Peck and Mayor Deb Piana. James added that official minutes will be kept during the meeting and published.