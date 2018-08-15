Church on the Hill reaches out to children

With the hopes of reaching youth and giving something back to the community, the Church on the Hill hosted its first vacation bible school last week. According to organizer Mary Romine, the Church on the Hill is “fairly young” and as their involvement in the community grows, it’s important to give back to the local children and the rest of the community.

One way to give back came in the form of the “shipwrecked” vacation bible school. Romine reported that while the attendance varied every evening, the church still engaged about 70 kids in activities ranging from music to arts and crafts.

Amanda Bench, who was actively involved in the vacation bible school, said that the theme was aimed at teaching the children that “Jesus saves us when we are shipwrecked or lost.”