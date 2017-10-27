Church interested in buying RENEW building

Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming, or RENEW, would like to move out of the building the organization uses on Fairgrounds Road.

The organization is currently seeking an alternative location closer to downtown, and the amenities the individuals that utilize their programs need.

The deed for the property, which was sold to RENEW by Weston County in 1997, states that it must be used by a nonprofit that benefits the county. If it is not used by a nonprofit, the property reverts to county ownership.