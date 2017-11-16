Christmas Tea moved back a week

Dear Editor,

The Christmas Tea is a local tradition usually held on the first Friday of December each year. Because of the other events being held on this day, we will hold the Christmas Tea this year on the second Friday of December. The host church will be the Corpus Christi Catholic Church again. The Catholic Church wishes to extend an invitation to all families in the surrounding area to attend this special and festive time of celebration and fellowship.

The theme is “Celebrating the Birth of Christ,” and it will take place on December 8, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact Barb Hansen at (307) 746-9381 for more information, or if you have questions.

Each church is asked to bring the following by 10:30 p.m. on December 8— 1 1/2 dozen cookies and 1 1/2 dozen finger sandwiches. Each church is also asked to decorate one table using the above theme. Please call Barb at the above number to set up decoration times, and to let us know if you can help serve during this time.

—Barb Hansen