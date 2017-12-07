Christmas concerts kick off next week

This is the season for spreading cheer, and local schools are hoping residents will allow their musicians to brighten the holiday spirits of community members with a series of holiday performances.

Those groups have invited the community to join them for their annual Christmas concerts, the first of which will be the high school choir performance on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Crouch Auditorium. The concert will begin with the High School Ensembles — New Horizons, Troubadours, and Gemtonz — followed by the Concert Choir. The second half of the program will feature the High School Band and continue the theme of well-known carols.