Child abuse awareness on the rise here

Knowledge has led to increase in reporting

April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States since 1983, and at least 7.2 million children are involved in child abuse reports annually across the country. Those numbers continue to increase steadily, and while that has been true locally as well, it may not necessarily reflect an actual increase in instances of child abuse here.

Statistically the number of child abuse reports within this area have increased in the past decade, but Newcastle is probably not any more dangerous than it was 10 years ago, according to Newcastle Police Chief Jim Owens and Forensic Interviewer Brandi Tonkel.

Tonkel, who works with the Children’s Home Society in Rapid City, partnered with the Newcastle Police Department earlier this month to provide a training session on child abuse for people in the community who are in occupations working directly with children, and she suggested that the increase in local reports are the result of increased public knowledge of child abuse and the signs associated with it.

Potential Signs of Child Abuse

(Victims may exhibit none or all of the “red flag” warning signs)

* Regression in milestones

* Change in school performance

* Fear or avoidance of people, place or things

* Running away from home

* Overall behavior change

(Source: Forensic Interviewer Brandi Tonkel, Children’s Home Society Rapid City)