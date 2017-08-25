Cheney visits commissioners

Representative Liz Cheney took time while traveling through the state on Friday to meet with the Weston County Commissioners, and during her hour visit she discussed topics of importance in Washington D.C. in addition to addressing concerns raised by the commissioners.

Cheney shared the successes she believes Congress has enjoyed since the new administration took over the beginning of this year. She noted that both the House and the Senate passed more bills that President Donald Trump signed into law in the first 100 days of administration than had occurred since President Harry Truman was in office.

“That is a pace that I am proud of. The substance of those bills I am proud of,” stated Cheney.