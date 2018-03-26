Charles Curley resigns as Wyoming Republican Party Secretary

The Wyoming Republican Party met in Casper on March 24.

The purpose for the meeting, according to a press release from the party, was to address alleged misconduct by party secretary Charles Curley. During the course of the meeting, secretary Curley tendered his resignation effective immediately.

The Wyoming Republican Party will elect a new secretary according to the process provided for in the bylaws, and in a separate release the party announced that Leigh Vosler of Laramie County will serve as the party’s interim secretary.

Vosler was born in Cheyenne. She attended Laramie County public schools and graduated from East High School. She earned her degree from Wheaton College in Illinois and pursued graduate studies at the University of Wyoming.

Vosler is a past chair of the Laramie County Republican Party and a past State Committeewoman. She has served as an elected delegate and alternate at two Republican National Conventions and has been active in Republican activities in Wyoming for three decades.

“I look forward to serving on the State Central Committee again and to help elect Republican candidates at all levels across Wyoming,” said Vosler.

Vosler and her husband Chris Allen live in Cheyenne.