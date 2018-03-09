Charles Curley ousted as Wyoming Republican Party Secretary

(March 8, 2018, Cheyenne) According to a press release from the party, the Wyoming Republican Party Executive Committee met via teleconference on March 7, 2018. The committee is comprised of the state party officers plus seven State Central Committee (SCC) members from around the state.

“The Executive Committee followed Robert’s Rules of Order to conduct the meeting. Two motions were made. The first was a motion to suspend the duties, powers, and responsibilities of party secretary Charles Curley. The second motion directed Chairman W. Frank Eathorne to set a meeting of the SCC for the purpose of removing Curley from position of party secretary. Both motions passed. Party bylaws prescribe a 10-day notice before a full SCC meeting. The date is pending feedback from SCC members as to the earliest date the majority are available to attend the in-person meeting. It will be a closed session. Once the outcome of the meeting is determined, a press release will follow,” the release stated. “It is the goal of the Wyoming Republican Party to resolve this matter expeditiously with all due respect and dignity to it’s many members and the public,” it concluded.

Here is a release issued a day earlier that explains steps taken prior to the March 8 actions by the party: