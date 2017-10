Earlier this month, Weston County Attorney William Curley dropped felony drug charges filed against Sonya Rath, 50, associated with an investigation that occurred at the Roadside Motel on May 19.

“Comes now the state by through Weston County and Prosecuting Attorney William Curley and gives notice that the State will not further prosecute the above case,” states the Notice of Nolle Prosequi dated Oct 12.