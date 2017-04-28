Chamber targets fall event

Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Love has attended meetings of both the Weston County Commissioners and the Newcastle City Council over the course of the past month to keep both groups abreast of the Chamber’s fledgling efforts to foster economic development in the area. It was clear over the course of those meetings that the endeavor is still in its early stages, and some local officials are hesitant to embrace the notion that a program that has been correlated with success in other communities will have as much impact here.

Love reported to the commissioners early this month on progress that has been made by the chamber and its board as it continues to work on creating a more business ready environment while supporting economic development in the area through recent involvement in the Main Street USA program. She maintained that the group is learning how other communities made the program work, and said those tactics will have to be adjusted to fit Newcastle and the specific things this area has to offer.