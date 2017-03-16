Chamber geared up for economic development

Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Love told the Newcastle City Council on Monday that she has been working with newly elected Mayor Deb Piana in various ways since the beginning of the year to foster economic development in the community. She attended the council meeting on March 6 to share what the chamber has been working on recently, and to provide an update on what she and the mayor have done to this point.

“The Chamber of Commerce is focused on improving the environment in which our members do business. We are organized into six committees— strategic planning, ways and means, growth, marketing, networking and revitalization,” Love shared with the council, noting that the growth (or economic development) and Main Street revitalization committees are presently putting in the most work.

She is excited enough about the work of those two committees that she believes a time may come when they could operate as independent entities.