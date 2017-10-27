Celebrating Scholastic Achievement

First State Bank and First State Insurance have teamed up in a partnership with Weston County School District #1 to celebrate academics. The goal of the initiative is to recognize scholastic achievement in the local schools through the sponsorship of two programs— Pays for A’s & B’s or 3’s & 4’s and the Super Teacher Award. Students and teachers are chosen and awarded each quarter during the school year.

With the Pays for A’s & B’s or 3’s & 4’s First State Bank program, parents are encouraged to submit a copy of their student’s report cards at the bank via email, along with parental contact information. First quarter report cards are due by November 3. Student report cards are then separated into boxes by school and drawn at random, and then all the report cards are thrown together with one last random draw overall.