Dec. 18, 1944-Nov. 10, 2017

Cecil Ray Hudspeth, 72, of Upton Wyoming, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Weston County Health Services.

He was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Fullerton, Calif. As a young boy he lived with his mom and siblings in a teepee in California. His family moved to Colorado, where he received his education and graduated in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

On Oct. 23, 1965, he married the love of his life, Karen Kay Watt. The couple lived in Fox Park, Wyo., where Cecil lived when he was drafted into the Army.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, gambling, motorcycles, driving his Corvette, and watching his son race. Cecil also enjoyed spending time with family and eating enchiladas.

He loved his older cars, including his Corvair, ’57 Chevy, and a Corvette his son recently bought him. Cecil held many different jobs in his lifetime, including logging, Army, butcher, welding at the Wyoming coal mines and sometimes even a professional dancer.

Survivors include four daughters, Shelia Hudspeth, (Stacy Sanchez), Spring Creek Nev., Julie and Mike Cross, Gillette, Tina and Johnny Kelly, Gillette, Melinda Hudspeth, Gillette; one son, Steven and Teresa Hudspeth, of Upton; three sisters, MaryLou Jacobs, Las Vegas, Nev., Fern Sullivan, Medford, Ore., Doris Larsen, Medford, Ore; one brother, George Hudspeth, Gypsum, Colo; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in Upton at the United Methodist Church, with the Pastor Sharee Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton with military honors.

Pallbearers were Wesley Hudspeth, Kevin Cross, Michael Hudspeth, Brandon Wooten, and Zayne Kelly. Honorary pallbearer was Dustin Hudspeth.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Hudspeth, father, Dewitt Hudspeth, mother, Emma Hudspeth, brother, Billy Hudspeth, sister, Roxanne Kinney, grandson, Dustin Hudspeth, and granddaughter, Kaylee Cross.