Catch a rising star!

Local student will appear on television this month

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

A press release issued this week announced that Newcastle High School senior Madison Frazee will be featured as part of KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest Monday, February 13, on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9:00 p.m. Frazee submitted a 60 second video detailing one of her passions, which led to her being selected as a semi-finalist in the competition.

“Frazee is one of the semi-finalists who will be seen through March 3. Her one minute commentary will be aired and then placed on www.blackhillsfox.com for viewers to watch and rate. One competitor from each week will then advance to the final round in May,” the release from Black Hills FOX stated.

“I originally wasn’t going to do this scholarship, but I took Mrs. Sweet’s class and we were required to do a scholarship. I figured I was more interested in this than anything else,” recalled Frazee, who joked that she did not expect much, besides getting the grade.