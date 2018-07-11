Casper police shoot, kill man accused of making gun threats

By Shane Sanderson

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — A Casper police officer on Tuesday morning shot and killed a man who led police on a high speed chase and threatened multiple people with a gun, including the officer who shot him, police say.

The shooting took place just after 6:30 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of CY and Kit Carson avenues.

The police officer was not injured. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police department press release.

Multiple 911 callers reported that shortly after 5:30 a.m. a man had pointed a gun at several people on the 500 block of Granite Drive in Casper, police say. Officers located the suspect, who fled the area and was later found in Evansville.

The suspect then led officers on a high speed chase down Second Street in Casper. Police stopped pursuing the man before again finding him outside the Loaf ‘N Jug on CY Avenue. Police said the man threatened the officer but did not specify if the suspect fired his weapon before he was shot.

Tuesday morning, investigators erected waist-high portable walls behind an SUV in the gas station parking lot. Authorities used similar walls during a past shooting to keep a body out of public view.

Yellow evidence markers littered the ground and the hood of the SUV, while police tape blocked off Kit Carson Avenue and the gas station parking lot.

A covered pickup arrived at about 9:40 a.m to the scene. Workers took a gurney from the vehicle and loaded the body, covered in a sheet, into the back of the truck.

A man who lives across the street from the gas station said he was in his backyard working on his sprinkler system when he heard a noise that sounded like a firecracker. Doug Henderson said he quickly realized it was actually a gunshot, followed by a half-dozen more.

Henderson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years, walked to his side yard and saw a police officer holding a pistol and shouting commands, he said. Another officer began pressing on the fallen man’s chest, attempting to restart his heart, Henderson said.

Lyle Konkol, who lives a block north of the scene, said he heard a flurry of gunshots early in the morning. No more than a minute later, a police car came roaring up the street, tires screeching, he said. Konkol said he returned to his coffee and didn’t leave the house, not wanting to get caught in a potential crossfire.

Ogden and the police statement referred further comment to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which typically investigates police shootings.

A DCI spokesman was not available for comment Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s shooting is the third involving Casper police officers this year.

In late February, police shot and killed a man carrying a sword after he threatened a clerk at a gas station on 15th Street and Wyoming Boulevard. Natrona County District Attorney Michael Blonigen cleared the two officers who were involved.

In May, two officers engaged in a shootout with man in east Casper. The man shot and gravely wounded one officer before being killed. Blonigen’s office has not yet concluded its investigation into that shooting.