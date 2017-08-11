Cash reports on the history of the Craig Chevrolet building

The automotive industry provided a boost for the economy in the early 1900’s, as cars began to fade out the use of the horse and buggy. This week, Cash shared the history of block six in Newcastle’s downtown area. Prior to the establishment of Craig Chevrolet, the lots housed a livery stable originally owned by the Kilpatrick Brothers and Collins Construction Company.

Fred Howell rented the livery stable in 1917, Cash thought the building was owned by several different men until 1920. Howell offered a car rental company so customers could either rent a horse and buggy or an automobile. He ran the business until 1920. A March 18, 1920 issue of the News Letter Journal wrote that work had begun on a concrete-stucco block to be the home of Ford in Newcastle. The business was named West Motor Company, owned by a man of the name L. H. West.