Car fire sparked concerns

According to school district officials, an active investigation into an arson that occurred near Newcastle Elementary School in the early morning hours last Thursday was a factor in the decision to ‘lockout’ schools in the district to help ensure the safety of students and staff members in the buildings.

According to Weston County Sheriff Bryan Colvard, a call was received at 4:29 am on Thursday, Feb. 22 reporting a vehicle on fire at the Dixon Brother’s Shop on Highway 16. The incident is currently being investigated as arson.