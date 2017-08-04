Can’t solve the problem without paying the bill

Dear Editor,

In response to Don Thorson’s letter, “Wyoming will have to change its taxing habits,” in the July 20, 2017 issue of the News Letter Journal:

Yes Don, I believe that Trump’s cabinet adds to the swamp that is D.C. It appears that many, if not most, of the denizens of that storied swap are in it to get whatever they can.

I can remember one ex-Wyomingite snarling “Deficits don’t matter!” when questioned about an upside-down budget. By and large they have become quite expert at hiding that fact.

The founding fathers did a remarkable job of putting our country together. Nevertheless, relentless greed defeats and soils even the best laid plans.

Income tax on $100,000 and up seems like a good idea. It should be promoted and discussed before enactment.

Losing the income from wells and mines is going to be a rough row to hoe. Cutting back on some of our current expenditures will likewise be difficult. A sales tax on food is a bad idea. Capturing sales tax income from Denver, Rapid City, Sheridan, and Salt Lake City and Amazon will prove to be difficult to administer.

There are some things that come out of Cheyenne that are as incomprehensible as some from D.C. An experiment in the Catalonia state of Spain operating as a co-op is interesting.

—Jerry Baird