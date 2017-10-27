Can’t find a cop when you need one

Remote location and low pay make it difficult to attract new officers

The Newcastle Police Department, considered a full force at eight officers, has been short two officers since July, and Police Chief Jim Owens reports that he is struggling to fill those positions. The lack of officers has current officers working 12-hour shifts to allow for coworkers to have days off and attend training.

Owens explained that the lack of officers has employees working long hours that could potentially pose some risk to officer safety. The officers’ long shifts also take time away from their families and cause other burdens in their life away from work.