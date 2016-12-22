Campbell’s death ruled a homicide

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
During the Coroner’s Inquest held over the course of the past three months in an effort to determine the manner and cause of the death of Richard Campbell in June of 2015, three jurors heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses over the course of four different days.
But on December 20, when the Coroner’s Inquest was convened for the last time, it only took the jury about 40 minutes to deliberate before ruling that Campbell’s mysterious death was the result of a homicide.
Officials proclaimed after their deliberations that the manner of Campbell’s death was homicide, with the cause being a gunshot wound to the head. The jury indicated the belief that another person was involved in the death of Campbell, and that further investigation is warranted.