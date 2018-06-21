Campbell County volunteers help with tornado cleanup

By Patrick Filbin

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Ray Killion and Lloyd Stewart have a lot more experience putting barbed wire fence together than Alan Johnson does.

Killion and Stewart are ranch hands and have been doing that kind of work for decades.

Johnson, on the other hand, learned a little more recently.

“I’ve got about three minutes of experience doing it,” Johnson said Friday afternoon.

The trio were hard at work in the Oriva Hills subdivision as dozens of volunteers continued to help pick up debris and fix fences after a tornado swept through the subdivision and destroyed seven homes and damaged more than a dozen others.

Friday afternoon, more than 60 people pitched in to help clear debris from the hills and valleys that had been littered with insulation, house siding, large pieces of roofs and other pieces of people’s homes that are now called trash.

“Everyone has been doing a fantastic job out here,” Johnson said.

“We’re out here just to help these people out,” Stewart said. “It’s what a community does.”

Friday night brought rain and heavy hail to Gillette. More showers fell Saturday morning and afternoon, but in Oriva Hills where another 50 or so people were at the Fichter family home cleaning up debris, the cooler weather was welcomed.

“I’d rather clean up in some weather like this than Thursday,” said Brad Christiansen, adding that he saw it hit 98 degrees just two days before. “That’s when the rattlesnakes come out. Not on days like today.”

Michelle Leiker agreed.

“It’s better than it being hot,” she said when asked about the overcast. “I think we’d be miserable if it were hot out here.”

Danny Zarecky said he could do without the wet conditions.

“Boots are a little sloshy,” he said. “But once your feet are wet, they’re wet and then we just move on.”

Danny’s 11-year-old daughter, Meiah, also was helping all morning.

She said she really wanted to help out so there wasn’t any garbage lying around the fields for the animals and wildlife that walk around the area.

“It makes me think of all the fish and animals in the sea that have to deal with the plastic,” she said.

Meiah also didn’t like that the grass and sage brush was so wet.

“My feet are all wet,” she said. “So are my socks.”

Most of the volunteers Saturday afternoon were with New Life Church. Outreach coordinator Karen Baughman got more than 45 people for the clean-up efforts.

Over and over, she remembers asking people of her church, “What if it were you?”

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I think a lot of us were overwhelmed when we first came out here. Just to think of all the people out here who have to find a new place to live. We wanted to lend a hand.”

Baughman said the church was out there for one main reason, a lesson taught and preached on in church: “Love your neighbor.”

The Salvation Army Canteen truck served hot dogs and burgers for lunch after the morning shift cleared acres behind the Fichter home.

The clouds began to part before 1 p.m. The rain would hold off for most of the rest of the afternoon, but the work continued on.