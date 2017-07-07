Camp takes local youth around the world

Stacy Buchholz for NLJ

4-H Youth Development Educator

During the last weekend in June, youth from Weston and Crook Counties packed their bags and headed to the Weston-Crook County 4-H Summer Camp hosted at the Mallo Camp in Newcastle.

This year’s camp, “Around the World with 4-H,” offered a variety of fun, international themed activities for campers to pursue while making new friends along the way.

Over 130 youth attended 4-H Summer Camp, and 4-H Educators in both Weston and Crook Counties continued the “Bring a Friend to Camp” program, which allowed any local youth the opportunity to participate.