Burn ban going into effect

As conditions continue to worsen in Weston County, the risk of wildfires continues to rise. Currently, the fire danger is considered high to very high within Weston County, and an open burn restriction will go into effect on July 20 after the Weston County Commissioners signed the resolution on July 5. According to local fire officials, however, residents should start taking precautions immediately.

“Even though the open burning restrictions don’t take effect until July 20, we’d appreciate the public’s help in refraining from any of the prohibited acts in the restrictions, as conditions are just too dangerous,” declared Weston County Fire Warden Daniel Tysdal.