April 9, 1957–

March 25, 2018

Bruce Carl Hansen was born April 9, 1957, to Jimmy and Zelpha Hansen. He was the youngest of four. Bruce met Kim Rene Price, the love of his life, in high school, then they married Dec. 23, 1978. Kim and Bruce went on to have two children, Kristie Lynn Hansen and Matthew James Hansen, and three grandchildren, Kayla Ann Aylesworth, Kody Michael Aylesworth, and Kyle Samuel Aylesworth. Bruce and Kim moved back to the ranch in 1994 where he spent the rest of his days. On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Bruce lost his battle with cancer.

He was proceeded in death by both his parents, Jimmy and Zelpha Hansen; his son, Matthew Hansen; and grandsons, Kody and Kyle Aylesworth.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Hansen; his daughter, Kristie Aylesworth; granddaughter, Kayla Aylesworth; his brothers, Paul (Lori) Hansen and Dale (Carmel) Hansen; sister, Gwenda (Tom) Freed; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services to celebrate the life of Bruce Hansen will be held Saturday, April 14, in Newcastle, Wyo., at Weston County Senior Services center, beginning at 1. All are welcome.