Boys’ Soccer Booms

Influx of freshmen boosts numbers

As his third season as head coach of the Dogie soccer team gets underway, Josh Peterson is looking forward to starting off on the right foot. Having only graduated one senior from his squad last year, he has a slate of talented, experienced players back on the pitch while many conference opponents cannot say the same.

“Cooper Karp was our only senior last year,so it’s awesome that we are bringing back pretty much the whole team,” he grinned. “When you look at teams across the state losing six to eight seniors, we are in a pretty good position starting out this year.”

Key players that are returning this season include seniors Colin Heaton and Marshall Rhoades, both of whom received 2016 All- Conference honors. Heaton – playing in the Striker position – is the primary offensive threat for the Dogies given he scored the bulk of the points for the team last season, and Rhoades’ speed and savvy makes him a vital defensive presence for the squad.